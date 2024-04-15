Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): Nagaur which is one the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan, holds a significant position in the political landscape of the state. It consists of eight assembly segments: Ladnun, Jayal, Didwana, Nagaur, Khinvsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, and Degana.

Nagaur has historically been a hotly contested seat, and the political dynamics in the constituency might change with former Nagaur MP Jyoti Mirdha joining the BJP ranks. This development makes the contest all the more interesting.

Also Read | Kota Fire: Students Jump From Fourth Floor After Blaze Erupts in Hostel, Building Sealed Over Ignoring Safety Norms (Watch Video).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the seat was won by Hanuman Beniwal of the RLP, in alliance with the NDA, who emerged victorious after contesting against Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha.

In the 2014 elections, BJP's State Vice President CR Chaudhary emerged victorious from the seat in a contest against Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha and Independent candidate Hanuman Beniwal.

Also Read | Stones Hurled at Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan: Day After Attack on Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Similar Attempts Made on TDP Chief in Vizag, Jana Sena Party Supremo in Guntur (Watch Video).

Delving into the history of the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat, the Mirdha family has enjoyed dominance. With roots in the Jat community, the Mirdha family holds sway among the electorate.

Interestingly, in the 2024 elections, Beniwal, fighting as a candidate of the INDIA bloc has been pitted against former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha.

On March 25, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) declared its leader Hanuman Beniwal as the candidate for the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan as part of the INDIA bloc, formed through an alliance with the Congress party.

BJP leader Jyoti Mirdha said her parliamentary seat will be one among the 400 winning constituencies as targeted by the saffron party.

"PM Modi has a dream that 'Abki Baar 400 Paar for NDA', Nagaur seat will be there in this 400. When we go to people we can say confidently that the party has promised this and we will deliver it, people trust us as this is the 'Modi Ki Guarantee'..." said BJP leader Jyoti Mirdha.

In the assembly elections of 2023, Jyoti Mirdha defected from the Congress party to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She lost the assembly elections from the Nagaur Assembly seat, the BJP has nominated her again from the Nagaur seat for the Lok Sabha election.

Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases. In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting will be conducted for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)