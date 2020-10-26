Nagpur, Oct 26 (PTI) Nagpur added 257 COVID-19 cases on Monday to take its caseload to 93,903 while 13 deaths took the toll to 3,077, an official said.

The number of people who have been discharged stood at 85,763, including 566 on Monday, he added.

The district had 5,063 active cases as on Monday. PTI

