Nagpur, Aug 25 (PTI) Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol & guidelines. Request everyone who have come in my contact for last 14 days to get tested," Mundhe tweeted.

The civic commissioner further said he is working from home to control the pandemic situation here in Maharashtra.

