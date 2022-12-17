Nagpur, Dec 17 (PTI) A police constable allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday as he was apparently depressed due to the untimely death of his wife, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Acid Attack: Three Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody for Throwing Acid on 17-Year-Old School Girl.

Santosh Wankhede (44) of Beltarodi police station hanged himself in his house in Raghuji Nagar police quarters at 9:45am, he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Drugged, Raped by MBA Student; Accused, His Mother Held.

"His mother noticed the body and alerted neighbours. No suicide note was found at the spot. His wife had died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wankhede is survived by his mother and seven-year-old son," the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)