Nagpur, Nov 22 (PTI) Nagpur reported 485 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Sunday, while 186 people were discharged, an official said.

The district's caseload is 1,08,848, including 3,594 deaths, while 1,01,195 people have recovered, he said.

Nagpur now has 4,059 active cases, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)