Nagpur, Apr 21 (PTI)The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur district of Maharashtra increased by 7,229 on Wednesday to reach3,43,589, while 98 more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

As many as 5,504 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the recovery count to 2,65,457, he added.

With24,163 more samples examined for coronavirus, the number of tests went up to 20,65,095, the official said. PTI

