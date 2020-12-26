Nagpur, Dec 26 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Saturday reported 322 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,21,988, an official release said.

With six more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the district rose to 3,890, it said.

A total of 360 people were discharged in Nagpur district during the day, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 1,14,065, the release added.

Nagpur district now has 4,033 active cases, it said.

With 3,290 new tests, the total number of new tests conducted in Nagpur district has gone up to 9,09,608, as per the release.

