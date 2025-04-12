Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): After five people died in a fire incident at an aluminium foil manufacturing unit in the Nagpur district, Maharashtra Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the state government would provide Rs five lakh in financial aid to each victim's family.

The company, MMT Industries Limited, has also announced that it will provide Rs 55 lakh each to the families of the deceased and a job for one family member and Rs 30 lakh each to the injured and a job for one family member.

According to the fire department, a fire broke out at MMT Industries Limited, located in the Umred MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in the Nagpur district in the late hours of Friday.

Two people died in the hospital during the treatment, while the death of three missing people was also confirmed, as per Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagpur Rural, Harsh Poddar. (ANI)

