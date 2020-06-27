Nagpur, Jun 27 (PTI) A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly demanding Rs 15 lakh from a moneylender in Nagpur while the former's brother was on the run, police said.

An Ajni police station official identified the two accused as Sanjog Rathod and Vicky Rathod, both residents of Manewada.

"Sanjog is Shiv Sena's south Nagpur vibhag pramukh while Vicky is a Yuva Sena functionary. They demanded Rs 15 lakh from Mehboob Badshah Shaikh, who runs a licensed money- lending business in Ganeshpeth area to allow him to run his business smoothly," he said.

"The two scaled down the extortion amount to Rs 8 lakh. After Shaikh submitted recordings of the two demanding money and threatening him over phone, Sanjog was arrested on Saturday while accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of a trap laid by police. Vicky is on the run," he said.

