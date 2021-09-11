Nagpur, Sep 11 (PTI) A man was killed allegedly by two of his friends who then dumped his corpse in a pit in Umred area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of September 5-6, and a probe began after the kin of deceased Gyana Shende (22) filed a missing complaint, an official said.

"Our probe zeroed in on Surjeet Mandale and Sukdu Kartule, who were arrested on Saturday. The murder took place after the three were drunk and some argument broke out between them. Further probe is underway," the Umred police station official said.

