Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) Nagpur Police on Monday imposed a ban on the sale of sharp-edged weapons from e-commerce portals, after at least two instances of their use in murder cases came to light, as per an official order.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has issued the order to this effect under section 144 of the CrPc.

As per the order, the online sale of the sharp-edged weapons with the blade length of more than 9 inches or with thickness of more than 2 inches, in the city.

They will also have to share the information of such customers with the police, it said.

The police had written letters to Flipkart, Amazon and Shopclues seeking information of the customers who had purchased sharp-edged weapons from these websites, the police commissioner told reporters.

"However, Flipkart and Amazon have not yet furnished the information with the police. Shopclues has sent a list of 122 customers. Of them, 29 customers have criminal records," he said.

"If any company raises objection to this notification, the police will decide further line of action," the CP added.

The police have initiated action against 28 customers under section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act while another customer was booked under sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act, the commissioner said.

Section 144 of CrPC will remain in effect for two months.

