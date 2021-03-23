Nagpur, Mar 23 (PTI) Nagpur's COVID-19 tally rose by 3,095 on Tuesday to touch 1,99,771, while the death toll increased by 33 and the recovery count by 2,136, an official said.

The district has so far seen 4,697 deaths and 1,63,081 people getting discharged, leaving it with 31,993 active cases, he added.

With 14,956 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 15,07,964. PTI

