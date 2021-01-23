Nagpur, Jan 23 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 354 to reach 1,32,144 on Saturday, while the day also saw seven deaths and 435 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district has reached 4,121, and the recovery count stands at 1,24,470, leaving it with 3,553 active cases, he added.

With 4,121 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 10,29,855,

Meanwhile, an official said Nagpur district health authorities managed to cover 88 per cent of the registered beneficiaries during the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)