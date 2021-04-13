Nagpur, Apr 13 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 6,826 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 65 fatalities, taking the tally to 2,91,043 and the toll to 5,903, an official release said.

With 3,518 people getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries in Nagpur district rose to 2,24,078, it said.

The district is now left with 61,062 active cases.

With29,122 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Nagpur went up to 18,73,413, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)