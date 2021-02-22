Nagpur, Feb 22 (PTI) Nagpur's COVID-19 tally rose by 710 on Monday to reach 1,43,843, while the death toll increased by eight to touch 4,283 during the day, an official said.

A total of 437 people were discharged, taking the count of such cases to 1,33,298, leaving the district with 6,262 active cases, the official said.

With 5,938 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11,72,395, he added.

