New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday assured that the Maharashtra government is taking strict action against those responsible for the recent violence in Nagpur, which led to widespread unrest in parts of the city.

Speaking on the situation, Joshi said, "Govt is handling the situation very well and such things should not happen... It is not about this party or that party, whoever has done wrong, Maharashtra govt is taking action against them."

Several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs have also condemned the violence that broke out in Nagpur over the demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave.

BJP MP Ashok Chavan said that the "sad incident" has been brought under control and that the truth "will come out after investigation."

"This is a sad incident. Police have brought the situation under control, but it is not right to have communal riots on such issues in the country, it is not right in a progressive state like Maharashtra. The government has brought the entire situation under control. Police have detained many people. The truth will come out after investigation," Chavan told ANI.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to the people to maintain peace in the state and said that the police are investigating if the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy."

"The incident which occurred in Nagpur is unfortunate. Police are investigating if this was a pre-planned conspiracy. Four DCP level officers were injured in this incident. The CM is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside. Petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the Police were also attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace," Eknath Shinde told reporters.

A curfew was imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. The restrictions will be in until further notice read an official notification by Nagpur Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal.

The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar. (ANI)

