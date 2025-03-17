Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Amid reports of violence in Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has appealed to the people to maintain peace and not fall prey to rumours.

"Due to certain rumours, a situation of religious tension has arisen in Nagpur. The city's history is known for maintaining peace in such matters. I urge all my brothers not to believe in any kind of rumours and to maintain peace. Do not come out on the streets. Cooperate with the law and order system. Preserve the tradition of peace and harmony that Nagpur is known for," he said.

He further assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in any illegal activities.

"I assure you all that the government will take action against those who have committed mistakes or engaged in illegal activities. The Chief Minister has already been informed about this situation, so I request everyone not to pay attention to rumours. Please cooperate with the police administration, foster love, and maintain a positive atmosphere in the city. This is my humble request to all of you," he said.

On Monday evening, violence broke out with incidents of vandalism and stone pelting was reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur, a police officer said, adding that a few police personnel were also injured. The situation, however, is said to be under control.

The incident was reported from the Mahal area of Nagpur.

DCP Nagpur Archit Chandak, who claimed to have sustained an injury, told ANI, "This incident occurred due to some miscommunication. The situation is under control right now. Our force here is strong. I appeal to everyone not to step out or pelt stones. Stone pelting was taking place, so we displayed a show of force and also used tear gas. A few vehicles were set ablaze, we doused off the fire by calling fire brigade. A few police personnel were injured; I, too, sustained a little injury in my leg during stone-pelting."

The official urged for peace and warned against violating law and order.

"We urge everyone to maintain peace. Do not trust rumours. Do not disturb law and order and support police. We are taking legal action," DCP Chandak added.

Following the incident, authorities deployed a large contingent of police in the area to contain the situation and maintain law and order. (ANI)

