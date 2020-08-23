Nagpur, Aug 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur district of Maharashtra rose to 20,439 on Sunday with addition of 824 new cases, an official release said.

With 46 patients succumbing to the infection, the overall toll mounted to 730, including 544 fatalities from Nagpur city and 186 from rural areas so far.

A total of 814 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 11,053, the release said.

The district now has 8,656 active cases, it said. PTI

