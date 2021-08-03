Shimla, Aug 3 (PTI) The Nahan-Kumharhatti national highway has been blocked due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.

The landslide occurred near Laddoo due to which the Nahan-Kumharhatti NH-907-A was blocked at about 1 pm, the official said.

An earthmover and an air compressor have been deployed at the site for early restoration of the road, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)