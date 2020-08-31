New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday greeted people on Onam, hoping that the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone.

Onam is celebrated to honour the memory of legendary king Mahabali, the ruler of Kerala, Naidu observed.

"On this Onam, let us remind ourselves of the values of honesty, integrity, compassion, selflessness & sacrifice which the great king Mahabali espoused," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

"May this joyous festival bring peace, prosperity and happiness to everyone," he said. PTI

