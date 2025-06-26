New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Supreme Court's Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) will have a 90-day long "For the Nation" mediation campaign starting July 1 to settle pending cases.

The pan-India mediation campaign would continue till September 30, 2025.

"Mediation 'For the Nation' campaign is being launched across India to settle the pending cases and make people believe that mediation as a mechanism for dispute resolution is peoples' friendly, cost effective and speedy with ability to save relationships, time and money," NALSA's press release said.

The campaign aims to settle suitable cases pending in courts right from taluka courts to the high courts and take "mediation to every nook and corner" of the country as peoples' friendly mode of dispute resolution.

"Under the guidance of the CJI (Chief Justice of India B R Gavai) and Justice Surya Kant, judge, Supreme Court of India and executive chairman, NALSA and MCPC, a 90-days long Mediation 'For the Nation' campaign has been conceptualised by the NALSA and MCPC," the release added.

The nature of pending cases eligible for mediation include matrimonial disputes, accident claims, domestic violence, cheque bounce, commercial disputes, service matters, criminal compoundable cases, consumer disputes and eviction.

"The special campaign intends to involve all existing mediators including the mediators who have undergone 40 hours mediation training recently. The campaign will witness mediation settlement efforts on all 7 days of the week as per the convenience of the parties," NALSA said.

To ensure success of the special drive, the mediation process might happen offline, in the online mode or in the hybrid method to settle cases.

