Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Tuesday sentenced Cadell Jeansen Raja to life imprisonment for the murders of his parents, sister, and aunt at their residence in Kerala's Nanthancode in 2017.

Speaking to ANI, Special Public Prosecutor Dileep Sathyan said, "The accused has been found guilty in all four murders and has been punished with life imprisonment. He is also liable to pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for each of the murders. That would be Rs 12 lakh. He has been convicted for 7 years for destroying evidence by setting the house on fire."

"He will have to first undergo punishment for seven years, and only after the completion of that sentence, the second sentence of five years will come into force, then subsequently, life imprisonment will come into play," added the Special Public Prosecutor.

As per reports, the incident took place in Thiruvananthapuram between April 5 and 8, 2017.

The victims were Cadell's father, mother, sister, and maternal aunt, who all lived in the same house.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

