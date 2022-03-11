Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): With BJP's return to power in four out of five states that went to Assembly polls recently, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that Prime Minister Modi has demolished conventional politics of casteism and communalism by a commitment to development.

"The landslide victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and other states reflect the people's unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive empowerment of all," Naqvi said.

He further said that the 'Modi Mantra' of "PWD" (poor, women, downtrodden) empowerment has demolished the "communal, casteist, corruption consortium" laden politics of the Opposition.

While addressing media at 'Hunar Haat' organised at Guwahati, Naqvi said that, while on one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become an "Icon" of inclusive empowerment of deprived and downtrodden in India, on the other hand, he has been accepted as a "Ray of Hope" for peace across the world.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will formally inaugurate the Guwahati "Hunar Haat" on March 12.

"While every section in the country considers PM Modi a symbol of 'trust with development', the entire world admires him as an 'exponent of global peace'. Prime Minister Modi has always played the role of 'Trouble-shooter' in times of crisis. The entire world has recognised this, first during the Corona pandemic and now during the Ukraine crisis," said the Union Minister.

He further said that the North Eastern region of the country including Assam, which had been neglected for decades, has been made 'Priority Partner of Progress and Prosperity' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The thumping victory of the BJP in Manipur is testament to the BJP's policy of making all the states of the country an equal partner of mainstream development. Act East Policy of the Modi Government has ensured all-around development of the entire North Eastern Region including Assam. PM Modi had taken resolve in 2014 to bring the North East Region into the mainstream development process of the country. His vision has been to accelerate the pace of economic development of the North-Eastern region so that the entire region achieves growth parity with the rest of the country. Development works have been carried out at war-footing in the North Eastern Region during the last about 8 years of the Modi Government," said Naqvi.

The Union Minister also said that, while Rs 36,108 crore had been allocated for the development of the North Eastern Region in 2014, the Modi Government has given Rs 76,040 crore in 2022 for the development of the region.

"Unprecedented infrastructure development has been taken place in the North Eastern Region during the last about 8 years. Rs 39,000 crore have been spent to expand rail infrastructure in the region. More than 13,700 KM National Highways have been constructed in the North Eastern Region with an expenditure of around Rs 48,875 crore since 2014-15 by the Modi Government. Various development projects worth Rs 85,631 crore are currently ongoing in the eight North-Eastern states. Another Rs 80,000 crore worth of projects is planned for the next two years. The Central Government allocated more than Rs 900 crore to North-Eastern states in the fight against the Corona to ensure necessary health facilities," the Union Minister said.

Naqvi said that be it tourism, civil aviation, agriculture and horticulture, all these sectors have witnessed a significant transformation.

"Aatmnirbhar Hastshilpkar Yojana has provided market and opportunities to the traditional legacy of art and craftsmanship of the North-Eastern region," Naqvi said.

The 38th 'Hunar Haat' has been organised at Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara in Guwahati from March 11 to March 20 and more than 600 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women artisans, from more than 28 States/UTs are participating in 'Hunar Haat'.

This is for the first time that 'Hunar Haat' has been organised in the North East region.

A total of 300 stalls have been set up in 'Hunar Haat' in Guwahati where rare handmade indigenous products from every corner of the country and traditional food of various regions are available.

Besides, 'Mera Ganv Mera Desh', 'Vishwakarma Vatika', Circus, cultural programmes of renowned artists of the country, selfie points etc are a major attraction of 'Hunar Haat' in Guwahati.

Circus artists will perform every day at 'Hunar Haat'.

Naqvi said that 'Hunar Haat' has proved to be a 'Partner to Protect, Preserve, Promote' the precious legacy of artisans and craftsmen.

'Hunar Haat', which is an 'Efficient Effort to Empower' artisans and craftsmen, has provided employment and employment opportunities to about 8 lakh artisans and craftsmen in the last about seven years. (ANI)

