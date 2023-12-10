Tuni, December 10: On the 218th day of his Yuvagalam Padayatra, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh participated in a face-to-face meeting with Kakinada SEZ farmers at Srungavruksham village in Tuni Constituency. He pledged to generate 20 lakh jobs after the TDP-Janasena formed the government in the state.

During the interaction, farmers shared their grievances, mentioning that during the late CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy's regime, their lands were acquired for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) with minimal compensation. The government had promised jobs during the land acquisition, but when the farmers resisted, the government forcibly took their lands. Chandrababu Naidu Faces Threat to His Life, Alleges TDP Leader Nara Lokesh; Claims Andhra Pradesh Govt Trying to Administer Steroids to Him.

They highlighted that during former CM N Chandrababu Naidu's tenure, they received additional assistance of Rs. 2 lakh per acre. In response to the challenges faced by farmers in Kakinada's SEZ area, Nara Lokesh acknowledged the sacrifices made by the farmers. He emphasised that during N Chandrababu Naidu's regime, many industries came to the state, citing the transformative impact of a single company like KIA on the lives of people in Anantapur.

Nara Lokesh stressed the importance of attracting pollution-free companies for sustainable development. Criticising Jagan Reddy for deceiving the farmers, the TDP National General Secretary asserted his commitment to promises that can be implemented. He pledged to bring in pollution-free companies, create employment opportunities, establish treatment plants with advanced technology, and generate 20 lakh jobs after the TDP-Janasena formed the government.

Nara Lokesh highlighted the damage caused by Jagan Reddy to the aqua and hatcheries in the state and promised compensation to farmers who had not received it. He expressed concern about the YSRC government filing cases against SEZ farmers fighting for justice. TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh Inspects Paddy Fields Damaged by Cyclone Michaung in Tuni.

He confidently stated that the people of the state will teach a lesson to the YSRC government for looting the state and SEZ lands for real estate. Emphasising that SEZ is meant for companies, not real estate, Nara Lokesh pledged to initiate an inquiry and reclaim lands unlawfully taken by YSRCP leaders. He promised to provide power at Rs 1.50 per unit, offer subsidies to hatcheries, take responsibility for providing jobs to the families of SEZ farmers, and remove illegal cases filed against them once the TDP government is in power.

