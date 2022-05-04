Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) Narayana Nethralaya, in collaboration with Acer India, on Wednesday announced the launch of 'VisioNova', a personal computer (PC)-plus-tablet-based software, aimed at providing better access to treatment of visually impaired children.

VisioNova is designed as a mobile alternative to on-site therapy for children suffering from cortical visual impairment (CVI), a condition of bilateral visual loss, caused due to injury of visual areas in the brain without significant eye or anterior visual pathway impairment.

With 161 children in every one lakh born with CVI, the country has declared it a top priority issue and classified it as one of 30 conditions that all babies must receive mandatory screenings for, a release said.

"VisioNova engineered the overall solution, comprising both the software and the hardware," said Acer India president and MD Harish Kohli.

Acer, which has provided PCs and over 100 tablets so far under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to facilitate therapy for children with CVI, intends to supply around 2,000 tablets for patients, with a small, refundable deposit chargeable by the hospital, the release said.

The tablet would offer exercises to CVI patients to develop and improve their deficient skills and visual abilities.

"With Buds to Blossoms (the hospital's therapy initiative to help children develop motor, cognitive, and visual abilities) and Acer India initiative, we are aiming to make differently-abled children independent and integrate them into society. This collaboration is important for us in that regard," said founder-chairman of Narayana Nethralaya Eye Institute Dr Bhujang Shetty.

