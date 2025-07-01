Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Narendra Jadhav Committee will share its report on Maharashtra's three-language policy with the state government in three months, a Government Resolution (GR) by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department said.

According to the GR, the committee members will be appointed by the government soon.

The committee will study the report by the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee and discuss the issue with the concerned constituents, institutions, and people. The committee will study the other States and Union Territories that have adopted the National Education Policy 2020.

The row over the three-language policy began when the Maharashtra government, on April 16, passed a resolution that mandated Hindi as the compulsory third language in Marathi and English-medium schools.

However, in response to the backlash, the government revised the policy on June 17 through an amended resolution, stating, "Hindi will be the third language. For those who want to learn another language, at least 20 willing students are required."

On June 24, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the final decision regarding the three-language formula will be taken only after discussions with litterateurs, language experts, political leaders, and all other concerned parties, which has now led to the cancellation of both the resolutions and the formation of a committee under Narendra Jadhav.

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders held a protest against the Maharashtra government's three-language policy outside the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The visuals showed MVA leaders holding banners with slogans opposing the three-language policy. The slogans said, "The three-language policy is unacceptable, common kill me", and "What to do for votes, common kill me."

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray targeted the government on the issue and said, "We have punched Marathi haters; this unity should remain as it is. We appreciate the political parties that came together with us despite different stands. Temporarily, they (the Government) have cancelled the GR. If they hadn't cancelled, they would have seen the protest on 5th July. Many leaders from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP are going to join us."

"A new committee led by Dr Narendra Jadhav will report on this. The government has appointed financial experts for the education sector's decision. We will stage a victory rally on 5th July," Thackeray told reporters. (ANI)

