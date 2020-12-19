Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Former flight engineer in Indian Army Vinod Gupta has said that telling the brave sagas of Armed forces and awarding the personnel are necessary to boost the morale of Army soldiers.

"A powerful Army is necessary for national security. But the Army remains effective till the morale of the soldiers remains boosted. Telling the brave sagas of the Armed force and awarding the brave personnel are necessary to boost the morale of soldiers. Poorva Sainik Seva Parsihad has a special role in starting the tradition of celebrating the Vijay Diwas, telling the bravery of soldiers," Gupta said at an event organised by Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad, Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh unit on the occasion Vijay Diwas at Gopiram Paliwal Inter College in Aligarh on December 16.

Gupta told the attendees of the event about the 1971 war of India-Pakistan.

"In 1971, the Indian Army defeated the Pakistani Army completely. On December 16, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered before the then Army chief of Indian Army Jagjit Singh Arora and Bangladesh emerged. The war was so big that in 13 days, around 4,000 Indian soldiers made supreme sacrifice. In the end, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army. India registered a magnificent win," he said.

Former Army official said that terrorism and casteism are threats to Indian society and an undeclared war is going on.

"Thousands of Army soldiers and citizens have lost their lives to this war. Today it is needed that every citizen should be filled with the feeling of nationalism and be ready to deal with all problems in the county," he added.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history. A new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered. (ANI)

