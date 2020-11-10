Nashik, Nov 10 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 caseload increased by 200 on Tuesday while the death toll rose by four and the number of people discharged by 185, an official said.

The district now has 95,974 cases, including 1,711 deaths, while 91,421 people have recovered, he said.

The caseload comprises 63,463 from Nashik city, 27,536 from other parts of the district, 4,204 from Malegaon and 741 from outside the district.

