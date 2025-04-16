Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): 21 police personnel of Nashik were left injured due to a mob attack at the Trustees of the Saat Peer Baba Dargah in Nashik when residents gathered to remove the Dargah.

The Dargah was demolished by the Municipal Corporation on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kirankumar Chavan, narrating the attack, stated that the attack happened when the Trustee of the Dargah were attacked by a mob while they were removing the Dargah.

"The High Court had directed the removal of the Saat Peer Baba Dargah. As per that direction, the Trustee of the dargah and residents decided that they themselves would remove the dargah. So, in preparation, people and Trustees came here late last night. They were trying to remove the dargah when a mob reached there and opposed this. The Trustees and residents tried to pacify them, but the mob paid no heed. The mob did not listen to the senior Police officials present at the spot either. The mob pelted stones at all of them," the DCP said.

Further, he stated that 15 people had been detained so far and over 50 bikes had been impounded.

"21 Police officials were injured and they are under treatment in hospitals. Using force, the mob was dispersed from the spot. 15 people have been detained so far, and over 50 bikes from the spot have been impounded. Police personnel are deployed here in large numbers. It is peaceful here now. Procedure of the Municipal Corporation is underway..." he further added. (ANI)

