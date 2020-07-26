Nashik, Jul 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik district reached 12,162 after 219 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, while the death toll touched 457 as three patients succumbed, an official said.

The number of persons discharged post recovery rose by 434 during the day to reach 9,035, he added.

"Of the total cases, Nashik city accounts for 7,700, Malegaon 1,252 while 3,054 are from other areas. A total of 156 people are from outside the district," the official said.

