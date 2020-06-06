India News | Nashik: 45 Complete Course at CATS, Get 'aviation Wings'

Nashik, Jun 6 (PTI) Forty-five officers were awarded 'aviation wings' for successfully completing the 17-week Combat Aviators Course.

The valedictory ceremony was held at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) located in Gandhi Nagar Airfield here on Saturday.

As per a release, Captain Omkar Lokhande won Silver Cheetah trophy for standing first in overall order of merit as well as AOP-35 trophy for standing first in ground subjects, while Capt Suraj Fartyal won the Capt SK Sharma trophy for best in flying, and Capt PK Gour trophy for best in gunnery.

The Fledgling trophy for standing first in PAPC was won by Capt Harpreet Singh Arneja.

