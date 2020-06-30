Nashik, Jun 30 (PTI) Nashik district reported 209 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, taking the count to 4,252 and toll to 238, an official said.

A total of 2,340 people have been discharged so far, including 146 on Tuesday, he added.

Till date, 21,646 samples have been tested in the district.

