Nashik, Jul 10 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district reached 6,546 on Friday as 137 people tested positive, while the death toll rose by six to 312, an official said.

Several of the deaths took place earlier while the samples tested positive during the day, he added.

Till date, 27,008 samples have been tested for the virus in the district, he said.

