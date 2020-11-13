Nashik, Nov 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 96,636 after 206 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while six patients died and 420 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

The toll in the district is now 1,725 while 92,267 people have recovered, he said.

Also Read | Diwali Celebrations 2020: The Country is Decked Up for the Festivals of Light; See Pictures Here.

Nashik civic area leads with 63,884 cases and 883 deaths, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)