India Decked Up for the Festival of Lights (Photo Credits: ANI)

The entire country is in the Diwali mode, celebrating the festival with devotion, fun, hope and sweets. This festival of lights has lit up India with beautiful, sparkling and hope-igniting lights, candles and diyas. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, people are celebrating the festival with full jest and enjoying the joyous and holy vibe of the season. Happy Diwali 2020 and Prosperous New Year Advance Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Instagram Stories, HD Images, Wallpapers and GIFs to Wish on Deepavali Padwa.

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festival in India. According to the Hindu mythology the day marks the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshman to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshiped in their various forms for prosperity, happiness, wealth and success.Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes For Indian Soldiers: Send Shubh Deepavali HD Images to Our Jawan Along With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS.

Here are Images from the 'Deepotsav 2020' in Ayodhya:

Earthen Lamps lit up near the Saryu River in Ayodhya (Photo Credits: ANI)

Earthen Lamps lit up near the Saryu River in Ayodhya (Photo Credits: ANI)

Earthen Lamps lit up near the Saryu River in Ayodhya (Photo Credits: ANI)

Earthen Lams lit up near the Saryu River in Ayodhya (Photo Credits: ANI)

Here are some mesmerising images of Kedarnath Temple, Uttrakhand:

Kedarnath Temple looks beautiful in blue lights (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kedarnath Temple in pink light (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kedarnath Temple looking divine in gold-yellow light (Photo Credits: ANI)

Here are images from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai :

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus all decked up for Diwali (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Diwali (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai (Photo Credits: ANI)

Images from the Akshardham Temple, Gandhinagar:

Akshardaham Temple in Gandhinagar looks beautiful in Diwali lights (Photo Credits: ANI)

Akshardaham Temple in Gandhinagar on Diwali (Photo Credits: ANI)

Akshardaham Temple in Gandhinagar on Diwali (Photo Credits: ANI)

Every year the festival of Diwali fills the environment with hope, faith and positivity. It clears the clouds of darkness and despair and brighten up the lives of people. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic also Diwali has been able to uplift the spirits of people and make them more hopeful.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 10:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).