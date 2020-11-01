Nashik, Nov 1 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 count increased by 244 to reach 93,915 in the last 24 hours, while 418 people recovered during the day which passed off without a single fatality, an official said on Sunday.

The toll in the district stands at 1,670, while the overall count of those discharged is 88,424.

Also Read | Anuj Mishra, Congress District President in UP’s Jalaun, Thrashed by Two Women for Allegedly Stalking Them.

"So far, 166 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 867 in NMC limits, 599 in other parts of the district, and 38 from outside the district," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)