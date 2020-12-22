Nashik, Dec 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik increased by 233 on Tuesday to reach 1,07,819, while six patients lost their lives to the infection and 382 people recovered during the day, an official said.

The toll in the district now stands at 1,923, while the recovery count is 1,03,286, he added.

The number of tests conducted in Nashik district so far is 4,15,913.

The overall infection tally comprises 70,788 cases in Nashik municipal limits, 31,558 from other parts of the district, 4,504 from Malegaon and 969 from outside the district, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)