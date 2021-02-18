Nashik, Feb 18 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,19,019 with the addition of 297 new patients on Thursday, health officials said.

The virus claimed two more lives which took the death toll in the district to 2,079, they said.

Both the deceased were from Nashik city.

So far, 1,15,583 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 120 of them during the day, the officials said.

As many as 5,24,350 swabs have been tested till date, including 1,884 on Thursday, they said.

Meanwhile, 2,967 people were administered vaccines, including the second dose, against coronavirus in the district on Thursday.

Of these, 2,360 beneficiaries (958 healthcare professionals and 1,402 frontline workers) received the first dose of vaccines, the officials said.

In addition, 607 beneficiaries (all health workers) were given the second dose, they said.

