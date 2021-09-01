Nashik, Sep 1 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths while 70 patients recovered, health officials said.

The new additions pushed the tally of infections in the Nashik district to 4,05,517, death toll to 8,583 and the number of recoveries to 3,95,917, they said.

With 4,645 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus so far in the district went up to 24,58,727, officials added.

