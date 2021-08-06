Nashik, Aug 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,03,117 on Friday after 116 cases were detected, while the day also saw three deaths and 99 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 8,528 and the recovery count is 3,93,516, he said.

With 9,582 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 23,14,995, the official added.

