Nashik, Mar 22 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally rose by 2,779 on Monday to touch 1,50,917, the sixth consecutive day when the case addition was above 2,000, an official said.

The day also saw 12 deaths and 2,696 people getting discharged, leaving the district with a toll of 2,232 and recovery count of 1,31,698, he added.

With 7,064 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 6,34,332.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)