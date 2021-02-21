Nashik, Feb 21 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik increased by 352 on Sunday to reach 1,19,958, while the day also witnessed three deaths and 135 recoveries, said an official.

The toll in Nashik district is 2,088 and the number of people discharged stands at 1,15,925, he said.

With 1,350 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,28,140 he added.

Meanwhile, 269 health care workers were covered on Sunday under the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway here, which comprised 211 who got the first dose, and 58 being administered the second dose, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)