Nashik, April 11: The number of COVID-19 cases rose by 3,741 on Sunday to reach 2,30,041, while the day also saw 31 deaths and 3,797 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 2,682 and the recovery count is 1,90,339, he added. Maharashtra Reports 63,294 New COVID-19 Cases, 34,008 Recoveries and 349 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

With 13,661 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 8,87,262, the official said.

