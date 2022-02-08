Nashik, Feb 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,73,176 on Tuesday after 461 cases were detected, while three deaths took the toll to 8,853, an official said.

So far, 4,60,593 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,032 on Tuesday, leaving the district with 3,730 active cases, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)