Nashik, Dec 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,13,592 on Sunday after 47 cases were detected, while the day also saw one patient succumbing to the infection and 70 recovering from it, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 8,749 and the recovery count is 4,04,420, he said.

With 3,409 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 30,05,214, he added.

