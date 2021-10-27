Nashik, Oct 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,10,601 as 64 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, health officials said.

As the virus claimed the life of one person, the death toll in the district grew to 8,675, they said.

So far, 4,01,201 people have recuperated and got discharge from hospitals, of whom 73 recovered during the day.

As many as 27,21,856 swabs have been tested till date, out of which 5,883 were tested on Wednesday.

