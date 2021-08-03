Nashik, Aug 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,02,824 on Tuesday with the addition of 97 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 102 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is 8,523 and the recovery count is 3,93,229, he informed.

With 6,481 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 22,87,241, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)