Faridabad, Jul 8 (PTI) A suspected cow vigilante allegedly involved in the Nasir-Junaid murders in Rajasthan allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the Delhi-Agra railway track near Palwal, officials said on Tuesday.

Before his death, Lokesh Singla also recorded a video alleging that "harassment" by Bajrang Dal members caused him to kill himself. He sent the video message to his wife who later approached the police with a complaint, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Enjoys Indian Classical Music Performance With Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva During Ceremonial Welcome in Brasilia (Watch Video).

A purported last video of Singla has surfaced online.

The charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling. Singla was one of the accused in the case.

Also Read | PM Modi in Brasilia: PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at Alvorada Palace, Both Leaders To Hold Talks Next.

Based on the wife's complaint, police registered an FIR against three persons for abetment to suicide at the government railway police (GRP), Faridabad.

In the video, Singla said three people were threatening him. "They sent goons to chase me and threatened that I would be implicated in false cases. These are Bajrang Dal state convenor from Hathin, Bharat Bhushan, Harkesh Yadav and Anil Kaushik. Strict action should be taken by police against all of them," he said.

In her complaint, Singla's wife Damyanti said the three men had been harassing Singla for a long time. She said her husband was a social worker from Bichhor in Nuh district.

The three men, she alleged, followed him and spied on him. They came to their house and blackmailed him and issued threats to implicate him in a false case, she said.

They also threatened to ruin her husband's life and kill him, Damyanti added in her complaint.

"My husband was scared of them and he spoke of this to me many times. My husband was broken from the inside, due to which he committed suicide on the Delhi-Agra railway track on July 5 at around 8.30 pm.

"Before committing suicide, he sent a video from his mobile to me," she said.

He mentioned the threats in the video and sent her a message, requesting the administration to deliver justice, Damyanti said.

Faridabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chechi said Singla's body was handed over to his kin after post-mortem. "An FIR has been registered against three accused and we are investigating with all angles," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)