New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The National Bee Board will support stakeholders to get geographical indication (GI) tag of different types of honey in order to uplift the beekeeping community and encourage value addition, a senior agriculture ministry official said on Thursday.

GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and ensures good qualities or a reputation in the region. GI is important to proliferate beekeeping at national and international level.

"GI tagging will immensely help in uplifting the beekeeping community as after the tag beekeepers can further proceed for value addition in honey and other beehive products," said Abhilaksh Likhi, additional secretary in the agriculture ministry chairing a meeting on application and use of GI of honey here.

He said the National Bee Board (NBB) will support stakeholders to get GI tag for different types of honey with support from state governments and other stakeholders, according to an official statement.

NBB Executive Director N K Patle said the GI tagging of honey promotes the economic prosperity of beekeepers/other stakeholders by enhancing their demand in national and international markets.

He also mentioned GI tagging of honey helps consumers to get quality products of desired traits and is assured of authenticity. It will also help to stop adulteration in honey.

The Centre has launched the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) under Atma Nirbhar Bharat with an outlay of Rs 500 crore for three years till 2022-23.

About 100 honey farmer producer organisations and clusters have been identified under NBHM to promote and support the honey sector in a holistic way in the country. "Madhukranti portal" is another initiative under NBHM which is launched for online registration and developing blockchain systems for traceability of source of honey and other bee products, the statement said.

At present, over 20 lakh honeybee colonies have registered with NBB on Madhukranti portal. NBHM is effectively monitoring beekeeping activities in India, it added.

According to official data, honey production in India was 1,33,000 tonnes during 2021-22, while exports stood at 74,413 tonnes in the same year.

Horticulture Commissioner Prabhat Kumar said, "With changing marketing dynamics, it is becoming necessary for all industries today to make the best use of the geo tagging service."

Agri-export promoting body APEDA Secretary Sudhanshu, MANAGE Director General P Chandra Shekar, ICAR additional director general S C Dubey, UP-based Ambrosia Natural Products India Managing Director Jaidev Singh, Kejriwal Bee Care India Managing Director Amit Dhanuka and Hi Tech Natural Products Director Devvrat Sharma were present in the meeting.

