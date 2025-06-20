Patna (Bihar) [India], June 19 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Thursday sent a notice to the Bihar Chief Secretary seeking a detailed action-taken report within 15 days on allegations that RJD leader and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav 'insulted' Dr B R Ambedkar's portrait.

The controversy erupted after video of Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating his 78th birthday went viral. The video shows the former chief minister of Bihar stretching his legs near the portrait of Ambedkar.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party put up posters in Patna attacking Yadav for allegedly disrespecting Dr Ambedkar.

The posters attacking Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna read, '7 din hone ko hai, kab maafi maangoge Lalu Yadav aur Tejashwi Yadav' (It is about to be 7 days now, Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, when will you apologise?.

On Monday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh demanded an apology from Lalu Prasad Yadav for "insulting" Dalits. Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has revealed his true mindset towards Dalits... He has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar. He must apologise to the Dalits of the country for this act of disrespect. Not just an apology -- he should go to the banks of the Ganga and repent for his actions..."

Earlier on Sunday, June 15, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hit out at the RJD chief on the issue, accusing him of displaying arrogance.

He further slammed the RJD chief, noting that no one has seen such an arrogant leader to date and that Yadav and his party workers should apologise for the disrespect shown to Ambedkar."No one has ever seen a leader as arrogant as Lalu Yadav to date. If he or any of his workers make a mistake regarding Babasaheb Ambedkar, they should apologise. He is arrogant. He continues to act arrogantly and humiliate everyone. Such arrogant leaders should abandon their pride," Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, addressing the issue, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing its leaders of having no connection with BR Ambedkar, the Constitution, or reservation policies, while defending his father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"These (BJP) people have nothing to do with Baba Saheb, the Constitution, and Reservation. Lalu Yadav has installed many statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Bihar. We are the people who believe in Ambedkar's ideology. The BJP only spread lies," Tejashwi asserted. (ANI)

